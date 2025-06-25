Jacksonville mother accused of shooting mother of child her daughter was fighting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents intervening in a fight between their children ended with one mother being treated for a gunshot wound and another mother in jail.

Michelle Jenkins, 34, remained in Duval County jail Wednesday morning on no bond facing a 2nd degree attempted murder charge for what police said she did on June 18.

That’s when her daughter was fighting with another juvenile at their apartment complex in the 800 block of Franklin Street on Jacksonville’s Eastside.

Officers were called to the area for a report of gunfire and arrived to find the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her arm. She was taken to the hospital and officers immediately located the shooter, a Jacksonville police arrest report states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

An investigator interviewed the victim at the hospital and she told them Jenkins’ daughter was in a physical altercation with her daughter, the report states. The fight was broken up when Jenkins’ boyfriend separated the girls, the report state.

The victim’s daughter said he “put hands on her” and started calling the Jenkins and her boyfriend derogatory names, the report states. While breaking up the fight, the man said told police Jenkins was armed with a black gun in her pocket “which fell out during the fray,” the report states.

He said Jenkins picked up the gun and retreated to their apartment, the report states.

The man stated he was in the living room when he observed Jenkins in the doorway of their apartment when she drew the gun and shot the victim, the report states.

After the shooting Jenkins stated “I done f---ed up,” the man told investigators.

Police confiscated Jenkins’ cellphone and she gave them consent to search it, the report states. The phone contained four videos that showed Jenkins and the victim “engaging in verbal banter,” the report states. The victim stood outside of the Jenkins’ apartment during the entire video, the report states adding that Jenkins’ can be seen shooting one shot at the victim while she was outside of the apartment.

Jenkins next court date is scheduled for July 10.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.