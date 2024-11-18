Jacksonville mother turns tragedy into lifeline for families with Angels for Allison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For 15 years, a Jacksonville mom has been a source of strength and compassion for families across Northeast Florida, providing financial relief to those devastated by the loss of a child. Her nonprofit, Angels for Allison, was born out of her own tragic loss, after her daughter Allison was killed in a car crash.

“Nobody expects to pay for the burial of their child, because nobody expects their child to go before them,” the Founder of Angels for Allison, Drew Haramis, said.

The founder of Angels for Allison, Drew Haramis, has become a lifeline for more than 1,000 families in the region, providing financial assistance with funeral costs for those who have lost a child.

Unfortunately, Drew’s organization was born from personal tragedy: losing her 15-year-old daughter, Allison, in a car crash back in 2009.

“It was important for me that Allison be remembered. That was one of my biggest fears—that she would be forgotten because she was just a 15-year-old,” Haramis said.

City officials ensured that fear would never become reality. They recently unveiled a statue at Stockton Park to honor Allison’s love for dance, a symbol of her joy and spirit.

But the city is also taking new action. On Friday, Mayor Donna Deegan announced the launch of the Vision Zero Action Plan, a $1.7 million federally funded initiative aimed at eliminating traffic fatalities across Jacksonville.

“Together, we will ensure Jacksonville is a safe, accessible, and enjoyable city for pedestrians and cyclists,” City of Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said.

Allison’s cousin, Jessie Drew, was 17 when Allison passed away. Through Angels for Allison, Jessie helps grieving families feel less alone in their journey.

“If we can stop this from happening to any other family, through Vision Zero, it would bring much more peace into our lives, knowing that no one else has to go through this,” Allsion’s cousin Jessie Drew said.

Between 2021 and 2023, 508 lives were lost on Duval County roadways, with more than 130 fatalities recorded so far this year. Of those, 7% were children under the age of 18, according to the Jacksonville Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee.

“It’s a gift to be able to help heal those families, because we’ve all walked that same horrible path,” Haramis said.

Angels for Allison has raised more than $1 million, including $200,000 this month, to assist families in need.

