Jacksonville Mural Festival announces call to local artists for 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The second annual Jacksonville Mural Festival is set for January 26–31, 2026, in Murray Hill, and organizers are looking for three local artists to bring new murals to life.

The festival, hosted by the National Mural Awards, will showcase new art installations while spotlighting small businesses throughout the neighborhood.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Executive Director Jason Tetlak, a Jacksonville artist, says the festival gives local artists opportunities that are often hard to find on the First Coast.

“Finding wall space and artists is easy, but funding is always the challenge,” Tetlak said. “The more support we get, the more local artists we can invite to be a part of it.”

In addition to murals, the festival will feature artist talks, panel discussions, tours, and educational outreach.

Artists and community members can learn more by following the festival on Instagram at @jaxmuralfest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.