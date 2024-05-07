Jacksonville ranked number 10 on ‘2023 Top Moving Destinations’ list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville ranked number 10 on Penske Truck Rental’s 2023 Top Moving Destinations list.

Penske Truck Rental, a company that provides personal and commercial truck rentals to people who want to move themselves, looked at the top 10 cities its customers moved to based on one-way truck rentals last year.

In 2023, Jacksonville fell to number 10; it was number 8 in 2022.

Two other Florida cities ranked in the top 10: Orlando at number 7 and Tampa at number 9.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Houston, Texas kept its number one spot from 2022.

Penske Truck Rentals also surveyed customers on their reasons for moving.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Proximity to family, lower cost of living, and the desire for more space were the three biggest reasons people wanted to move over the past five years, according to the survey results.

Employment was also a key reason people moved to the top 10 cities.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.