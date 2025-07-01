Local

Jacksonville native crowned Miss Florida 2025, prepares for the national stage

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Miss Florida 2025, Paris Richardson Photo: @Jackportunephotograhy on Instagram
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s a new Miss Florida in town.

Ribault High School alum and Jacksonville-native Paris Richardson took the crown this weekend, officially winning her ticket to represent the state at Miss America.

Miss Florida 2025 Miss Florida 2025, Paris Richardson, pictured center Photo: Contestant Anjelica Jones

Being a proud Double Gator, having earned both her Bachelor of Public Health and Master of Health Administration degrees from the University of Florida, Richardson competed as Miss Gainesville.

“Before I stepped on that stage I prayed the judges would see my heart,” said Richardson over social media. “The late nights. The early mornings. The years of preparation. I asked God to let my effort speak for itself... and He did.”

According to her biography, Richardson is a former UF Cheerleader, UF Hall of Fame Inductee, and a children’s book author. Richardson is also the proud founder of C.R.O.W.N. of Health, a non-profit dedicated to advancing health equity. The acronym stands for Community, Research, Outreach, Wellness, and Nutrition.

“I am so honored to serve the state of Florida and I cannot wait to prepare for Miss America. Let’s get to work Florida!!!”

First Runner Up went to Miss Jacksonville, Anjelica Jones.

Anjelica Jones, Miss Jacksonville 2025 IG: Jackportunephotography

“Jacksonville - thank you for letting me represent you. Thank you to my village for cheering for me on and letting the whole state of Florida hear you!!!!!! I am the luckiest girl in the world,” said Jones over social media.

Read more about the Jaguars cheerleader, JU law student, and voting advocate here.

