Jacksonville officer accused of stealing overtime pay while having relationship with chief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer was arrested and a JSO Division Chief has resigned her appointment stemming from an alleged overtime scandal.

It involved a relationship between that officer and the high-ranking JSO leader.

Action News Jax told you Wednesday that Officer Christian Madsen is accused of collecting $14,000 in false overtime.

At least some of that time he’s accused of falsely clocking, he spent having an relationship with Patrol Support Division Chief Jaime Eason, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters confirmed Thursday.

Waters said while Madsen has been arrested and charged with three felonies for falsifying his overtime, Eason resigned her appointment as Chief and is now the subject of an internal investigation.

Waters said Madsen faces three felonies for allegedly falsifying more than 200 hours of overtime equaling $14,000 in unearned pay since December.

Waters also confirmed during at least some of that time Madsen falsely clocked, he traveled to Eason’s home.

Waters confirmed the two were involved in a romantic relationship.

She is still an employee of the agency and Waters said she’s the subject of an internal investigation.

Waters said Eason was not responsible for signing off on Madsen’s overtime and at this point, there has been no evidence she was aware he was clocking hours during their time together.

“I’m very disappointed. I mean, she knows that. We talked. I’m very disappointed, but at the same time business goes on. We have to take care of business. The public has entrusted me, they put me here to do this job and when someone messes it up then we have to address it. So, we’ve done that. I’m telling the public about it now because I think it’s important for them to know and now we’re going to move on and continue with the business of the Sheriff’s Office because there’s a lot of great things that still take place every single day in this agency,” Waters said.

Coming up on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5, we’ll dig through agency policy on relationships between superiors and subordinates and tell you what the sheriff had to say about potential endemic issues of overtime abuse, given this is the second officer arrested by the agency this year and accused of falsifying overtime hours.

