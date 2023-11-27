Jacksonville police arrest murder suspect after a 5-month long investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Friday, June 2, a 72-year-old man was located naked, deceased, and partially submerged in McCoy’s Creek near a kayak launch in the unit block of Chelsea Street.

Following an autopsy, the victim’s death was determined to be a homicide. After the more than five-month long investigation, a person of interest in the murder was identified as 26-year-old Javaris Bowman.

Authorities ultimately determined that Bowman was responsible for the death of the victim and a warrant was obtained for the charges of second-degree murder, kidnapping, and burglary.

On November 21, with the assistance of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT Team, Javaris Bowman was located and apprehended without incident.

He was transported to the Police Memorial Building for an interview and subsequently booked into the Pretrial Detention Facility.

