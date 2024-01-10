Local

Jacksonville police ask neighbors to be aware for fugitives on Wanted Wednesday list

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said that the shooting happened in the family home.

(AzmanL/Getty Images)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It’s time for Wanted Wednesday with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and here are two faces found on the Unsolved Crimes Page.

In partnering with the community, JSO aims to solve these crimes and identify these individuals to bring justice to those affected.

Wanted Wednesday

Wanted Wednesday

To learn more, click here.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!