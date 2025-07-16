Jacksonville police identify man they say held down pregnant woman by her hair, attacked officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is sharing the name of the man killed by police after they say he attacked officers inside a home on the northside.

JSO says 26-year-old Amir Bradsher was found holding down a woman pregnant with his child by her hair, as she was holding another child in her arms.

JSO Chief Alan Parker told Action News Jax officers found them after kicking down the locked door of the room they were inside of.

“There’s loud, frantic screaming coming from the room. So they go back and they hear that it’s definitely multiple people screaming in there,” Chief Parker said, “[Bradsher] is holding her by the hair, just yelling and screaming and continuing to scream. He’s holding her by the hair and not letting her go.”

Officers were first called to the house on Brahma Bull Circle West, in the Sheffield Oaks neighborhood, at around 11:20 PM on Tuesday. Police say someone had reported a man inside the home having “an episode,” before police say Bradsher was found holding down the pregnant woman, who hasn’t yet been identified.

“Throughout this whole thing, the guy was in and out of whatever he was saying. [The officers] couldn’t really make sense of it. He’s continuing to eat this lady’s hair that he had ripped out during the fight inside the room,” Chief Parker said.

JSO says the officers had to tase Bradsher multiple times to get him separated from the woman she was holding, along with the child in her arms. Once she got out of the room, police say it took another 30-45 minutes of talking with Bradsher before he walked out the door.

But police say he started attacking the officers when he left the room.

“A couple of them hit him at the same time with a taser. He then fights through all that and attacks them out into the room and takes the other officer all the way to the kitchen,” Chief Parker said.

JSO tells Action News Jax Officers Robinson and Richardson were involved in shooting Bradsher, along with Sergeant Taylor, Jr. Police say none of them were severely hurt, but Bradsher died in the hospital.

“It’s unfortunate. You never want to end like that. But it did,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said, “in that situation, you want to try to end it as peacefully as possible. It was a lot, but it didn’t work.”

Action News Jax records show this is the 11th officer-involved shooting in Duval County this year and the second in the last week. We’re working to learn whether police have been called to the Brahma Bull Circle West home other times in the last year.

