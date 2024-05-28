Jacksonville police identify Westside shooting victim

Jacksonville, Fla. — The man killed in a weekend shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside has been identified as Anthony D. Lewis.

Lewis, 21, was shot on Sunday around 1 a.m. in a parking lot on the 5200 block of Normandy Boulevard. He died later at the hospital.

Police are working to learn what led up to the shooting, and who is responsible.

Investigators said they believe this was an isolated incident and that there’s no threat the community.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call in an anonymous to to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

