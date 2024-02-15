Local

Jacksonville police investigating ‘fire death of a juvenile’

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the “fire death of a juvenile” on the Westside.

JSO said the fire happened in the 6900 block of West Beaver Street, which is just west of Interstate 295 in the Commonwealth area.

Police are going to hold a briefing at 6:45 p.m. Action News Jax has crews headed to the area to get more information.

