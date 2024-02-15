Jacksonville police investigating ‘fire death of a juvenile’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the “fire death of a juvenile” on the Westside.

JSO said the fire happened in the 6900 block of West Beaver Street, which is just west of Interstate 295 in the Commonwealth area.

Police are going to hold a briefing at 6:45 p.m. Action News Jax has crews headed to the area to get more information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.