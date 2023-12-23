Jacksonville police investigating man found shot inside of Moncrief apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide unit responded to 4600 Moncrief Village East Saturday at 12:30 p.m. after a neighbor heard gunshots and called 911.

When officers and first responders arrived at the scene they located an unresponsive man who was found shot inside a car.

Police state that the car was parked within the apartment complex.

The Jacksonville Fire and rescue Department declared the man, said to be in his mid to late 20′s, dead on scene.

JSo is still in the early stages of the investigation. At this time they are looking to identify the victim, any potential witnesses, as well as gather any security camera footage.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call us at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

