Jacksonville police investigating triple shooting in Grand Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three men were treated for injuries early Thursday after being shot in Grand Park. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of W. 25th Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO was called to the location in response to a person shot. When officers arrived they located a man suffering from a bullet wound to the head, according to JSO. He is expected to survive as the bullet grazed him, police said.

Moments after arriving on the scene, police said they received a call about two other men who checked into a local hospital also suffering from gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

“We believe these incidents to be related,” police said at a media briefing Thursday morning.

No arrests have been made and police said they have a witness who is cooperating with investigators.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.