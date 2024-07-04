Local

Jacksonville police investigating undetermined death in Deerwood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating an “undetermined death” in a Deerwood neighborhood.

Police are responding to the 10500 block of Gatewood Glen Court, which is off Hampton Landing Drive near Baymeadows Road and Interstate 295.

Officers will give a briefing on the investigation at 1:50 p.m.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area and will update this story with the latest details as soon as they become available.

