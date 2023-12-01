Local

Armed suspects caught on camera breaking into car on Dunn Avenue

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Armed auto burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Saturday, November 25, 2023, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed auto burglary in the 1100 block of Dunn Avenue.

The two pictured suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and took the victim’s personal belongings prior to fleeing the area.

Efforts to identify the suspects have not been successful and we are seeking the assistance of the community.

If you know the pictured suspects, or have information on their whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **TIPS (8477).

