Jacksonville police looking for men they say stole cash, credit cards from car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking to find suspects who they say stole cash and credit cards from a car.

It happened Saturday, March 30, in the 12000 block of Heckscher Drive, which is not far from Little Talbot Island State Park.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said two men “forcibly entered the victim’s vehicle” and stole about $600 in cash and credit cards.

Anyone who recognizes the men, or the van the suspects were driving, in the pictures released by JSO is asked to call 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

