Jacksonville police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police is looking for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen Tuesday night off 6th Street near Kings Road. Lauren Franklin is described as 5’03” and 140 pounds, brown eyes and brown and black long dread locks.

She was reported missing after leaving her family’s New Town home, Jacksonville police said.

Anyone who knows about the child’s whereabouts is asked to call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

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