Jacksonville police looking for missing teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police said Wednesday it’s looking for a missing teen. Brianna Horton, 15, was last seen around 3 a.m. leaving her home on 110th Street near Seaboard Avenue in the Wesconnett area, police stated in a news release.

“Due to her age, we want to make sure she is safe,” police said.

Brianna is 5’02”, 200 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie, red shorts, and a light colored backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or if you see her call police at 904-630--0500.

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