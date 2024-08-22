Jacksonville police looking for suspect who threw 2 concrete bricks into cruiser’s windshield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police car was smashed twice by a large concrete brick and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the suspect.

The incident happened Sunday just after 6 a.m.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera throwing a concrete block into the front windshield.

JSO said the suspect is then seen leaving for a short time, then returning to throw a second brick into the windshield.

Anyone who knows the suspect’s identity is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a criminal mischief to a marked police vehicle that occurred on Sunday, August 18, 2024, just after 6:00 a.m. The pictured suspect is seen on surveillance video throwing a large… pic.twitter.com/o67wV0WPQf — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 22, 2024

