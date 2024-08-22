Local

Jacksonville police looking for suspect who threw 2 concrete bricks into cruiser’s windshield

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
A Jacksonville police car was smashed twice by a large concrete brick and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the suspect.

Suspect threw concrete bricks into JSO cruiser windshield A Jacksonville police car was smashed twice by a large concrete brick and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the suspect. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police car was smashed twice by a large concrete brick and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the suspect.

The incident happened Sunday just after 6 a.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera throwing a concrete block into the front windshield.

JSO said the suspect is then seen leaving for a short time, then returning to throw a second brick into the windshield.

JSO cruiser windshield smashed with concrete brick

JSO cruiser windshield smashed with concrete brick JSO cruiser windshield smashed with concrete brick

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Anyone who knows the suspect’s identity is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!