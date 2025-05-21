Jacksonville police looking for three accused of passing fake $20 bills at store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police released photos on social media Wednesday of three people they said were making purchases at a store using fake $20 bills. The purchases were made last week at a store on Hutchinson Park Boulevard near Interstate 295, the post states.

“The three suspects made a total of 8 transactions, each time paying with a $20 bill. But when the store sent the bills to the bank, they learned they were fake,” the post states. “One counterfeit bill may be a coincidence, but 8 in a row? We’re not so sure.”

Police are asking that anyone who knows the people in the picture to call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or stay anonymous with First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

