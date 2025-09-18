Jacksonville police make an arrest in a 2023 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Detectives have arrested 41-year-old William Bell Jr. for the murder of a 50-year-old man, nearly two years after the crime occurred.

The victim, Steven Hopkins, was found strangled to death in his home on Merrill Road on November 30, 2023, after a citizen requested that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office do a welfare check.

Investigators said Hopkins’ apartment had been ransacked and that there were two knives found next to his body.

Bell’s heavily redacted arrest report states that Bell may have been arguing with the victim about stealing something from the suspect’s brother.

It also indicated he sexually assaulted a woman inside the apartment. DNA evidence was collected from a shirt found at the scene.

Investigators found Bell at the Florida State Prison, where he was already serving time.

He was arrested again on murder, armed robbery, sexual battery and false imprisonment charges.

He is currently being held in the Duval County jail.

