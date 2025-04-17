Jacksonville police make arrest in East Arlington beauty store shoplifting case where owner died

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the December 2024 shoplifting case at an East Arlington beauty store where the owner was killed.

David Pulliam Jr., 29, remained in the Duval County jail Thursday morning on $100,000 bond. He was arrested on April 10, according to jail records. He’s facing charges of petit theft and resisting while committing theft.

Police said Pulliam stole $289 worth of merchandise from Beauty Max, 11900 Atlantic Blvd., and ran out of the store to a car that was waiting for him.

The owner of the store, Ilson Kim, 64, ran after the shoplifter who got into a car that was waiting for him in the parking lot of the Kernan Village shopping center.

Kim was runover and died from her injuries.

Another woman, Tashina Dobbins, 41, was arrested two weeks later and charged with felony petit theft. She’s now wanted after missing her court date Monday. A Duval County judge has issued a warrant for her arrest, according to court records.

Beauty shop theft David Pulliam Jr. (left) and Tashina Dobbins are charged with petit theft in a December 2024 shoplifting case in East Arlington where the store owner died. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

