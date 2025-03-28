Jacksonville police: Man shot during dispute over stolen property, leading to lockdowns at 2 schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on Spring Park Road on Thursday afternoon, leading to a lockout at both a local arts high school and an elementary school.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m., when Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area.

Action News Jax spoke to a local mother who witnessed the dramatic moments following the shooting. Stephanie Copeland told us she saw the victim collapse near her house.

“This right here is the first time that I’ve seen police activity for a gunshot in this area in a long time,” she said.

The victim, described as a man in his early 60s, was found with a single gunshot wound. According to JSO, the shooting stemmed from an argument over stolen property. The dispute escalated into a physical altercation, culminating in the suspect shooting the victim in the chest.

Copeland also shared her concern, noting that after the gunshot, she received a message from her son’s school notifying her of a lockout at both Douglas Anderson School of the Arts and Spring Park Elementary School.

The lockout was a precautionary measure so both schools could ensure the safety of their students as police responded to the scene.

“My street was swarmed with flashing red and blue lights around the victim. I had to check on my son, who was just a block away at school,” Copeland said.

Copeland mentioned that she had seen the victim riding a bicycle multiple times before the incident.

When investigators arrived at the crime scene, a bicycle was found in the area.

“The bike didn’t come with him. The bike stayed down there at the park,” Copeland said.

JSO is investigating whether the bicycle played any role in the argument between the victim and the suspect.

“We are working through that, whether or not there was an argument over the bicycle or if they were on a bicycle,” Sgt. Dishman of JSO’s Violent Crime Unit said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting at this time, and while the victim’s injuries are critical, they are not believed to be life-threatening.

