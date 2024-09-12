Jacksonville police officer arrested, sheriff to give details in news conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A current Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police officer has been arrested.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. to share with the public the details of the arrest, JSO said.

