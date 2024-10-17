Jacksonville police release body-cam video from deadly officer-involved shooting in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office issued a “Critical Incident Briefing” on Thursday afternoon, showing what led up to a deadly officer-involved shooting on Oct. 10.

JSO said it is part of Sheriff T.K. Waters’ ongoing commitment to transparency.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Dejaune Hayden was a “known gang member,” flashing guns outside of a local business, and ran away when police showed up.

Investigators say he was repeatedly told to stop but didn’t listen.

JSO posted the video on its YouTube page. You can watch it below. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

Video shows the officer firing multiple shots and the suspect is hit while running away.

The gun police say the suspect pulled from his waistband ended up on the ground and he continued to run.

The shooting happened near Tall Pine Lane in the Arlington area. The suspect was found in front of a house and he later died at the hospital.

The video shows a picture of the gun the suspect was carrying. The gun was reported stolen in 2017.

The State Attorney’s Office is still investigating to determine if the shooting was justified.

