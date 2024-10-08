Jacksonville police release photo of armed robbery suspects

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released photos Monday of two people they said are involved in an armed robbery. Police released the photo on its Facebook page and did not state anything about the crime.

“Detectives with JSO’s Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit are working a reported Armed Robbery and we are seeking the community’s assistance,” the post states. “The investigation has produced the two pictured suspects as having been involved in the crime and we are attempting to identify them.”

Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

