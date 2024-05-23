3-year-old boy drowns in pool in Beauclerc area, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A three-year-old boy drowned in a pool at a home in the Beauclerc area on Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded around 11:30 a.m. to the 3100 block of Cornelia Drive, which is just west of San Jose Boulevard and Haley Road, JSO Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said.

The child was found unresponsive in the pool by his father. The boy was taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Rudlaff said.

Several kids live in the house, and the boy’s father and a sibling were outside with the boy before the drowning, Rudlaff said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The father had to go into the house briefly with one of the other children.

There is a protective barrier around the pool and the 3-year-old boy got around the barrier.

Police are working with the family and they are “distraught,” Rudlaff said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.