Jacksonville police responding to reported drowning in Mandarin area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a reported drowning in the Mandarin area.

Police are responding to the 3100 block of Cornelia Drive, which is just west of San Jose Boulevard and Haley Road.

JSO Sgt. Rudlaff will be holding a briefing at 3:30 p.m. Action News Jax is sending a crew and will have the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

