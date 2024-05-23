Jacksonville police responding to reported drowning in Mandarin area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a reported drowning in the Mandarin area.

Police are responding to the 3100 block of Cornelia Drive, which is just west of San Jose Boulevard and Haley Road.

JSO Sgt. Rudlaff will be holding a briefing at 3:30 p.m. Action News Jax is sending a crew and will have the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.