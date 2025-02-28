Jacksonville driver dies after crashing into retention pond on San Pablo Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after driving into a retention pond Friday morning on San Pablo Road. Jacksonville police said the man was driving northbound on San Pablo Road at about 9:05 a.m. when he tried to make a right turn onto Sam Yepez Road.

His car plowed through an aluminum fence before dropping 6 feet into the pond, police said. Rescue crews were able to get the driver out of the vehicle and rush him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short later, police said.

Police said they do not believe the driver, a male in his 60s, was driving at a high rate of speed and likely had a medical condition. No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no other occupants were in the vehicle, police said.

The identity of the driver was not released.

