Jacksonville police search for suspect in a series of Westside burglaries

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect.

Investigators believe the person pictured above broke into several homes on Jacksonville’s Westside, specifically in the San Juan Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard area.

They said the suspect got into the homes through unlocked doors.

Once inside, detectives said the suspect would engage with women inside the house. But once he was seen, he’d run away.

If you recognize the man in the photo, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous, and possibly get a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

JSO Suspect Search Call 904-630-0500 if you recognized this man. (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

