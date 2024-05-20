Jacksonville police searching for missing 3-year-old girl

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 3-year-old girl. Detectives believe she may be in danger.

Her name is Tahiry Elanii Brown. She was reported missing Sunday afternoon.

She was last seen on the 7000 block of Ken Knight Drive.

Detectives believe the little girl is with a man named Jamall Cortiz Mayfield. They did not reveal the relationship between Mayfield and the child.

Brown is three feet tall and 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved Minnie Mouse dress with purple slides.

Mayfield is 49-years-old. He’s 5′11″ and 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black “Anti-Social” sweatshirt, and black boots. Police say he is hard of hearing.

If you see Brown or Mayfield, call 9-1-1.

