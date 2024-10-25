Jacksonville police searching for Tuesday hit-and-run suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sherif’s Office is asking the community for help finding the suspect involved in a hit-and-run that happened on Tuesday.

It happened at the Normandy Boulevard and Lenox Avenue intersections early in the morning.

According to JSO, the vehicle in the pictures stuck a pedestrian crossing the roadway.

After hitting the pedestrian, the driver--described as a white male in his 50s with gray and white medium-length hair--fled the scene eastbound on Normandy Boulevard. A white female occupied the passenger seat of the suspect vehicle.

JSO believes the vehicle is a Nissan Juke or a similar-style vehicle.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the pictured vehicle and/or driver is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, please call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

