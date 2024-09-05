Jacksonville police still looking for suspects responsible for shooting into a home

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects wanted for shooting into a townhouse last month.

This happened at the Clearview Townhouses near Spring Park on August 14.

Action News Jax’s Shanila Kabir spoke to the victims and witnesses who said the shooting happened in broad daylight at 1 p.m. that day.

One townhouse was shot into with a broken glass window and bullet holes still visible.

Neighbors said the home has been empty since the shooting.

JSO identified two victims. Both denied an on-camera interview because they said they are still traumatized by the incident.

On Thursday, JSO released a photo of two potential suspects. Investigators believe these two people have information about the crime. The woman pictured has tattoos on both hands and has long black hair.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

