Jacksonville police want to know if you recognize this armed suspect

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to identify a suspect who robbed a restaurant on Timuquana Road in mid-September.

JSO says the suspect walked into the restaurant with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. They left before officers arrived.

Anyone who can help identify the armed suspect is asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(866) 845-8477.

Anyone can visit the unsolved crimes page to help in other ways.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group