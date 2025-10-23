Local

Jacksonville police want to know if you recognize this armed suspect

By Ben Fridkis
Suspect Picture courtesy of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to identify a suspect who robbed a restaurant on Timuquana Road in mid-September.

JSO says the suspect walked into the restaurant with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. They left before officers arrived.

Anyone who can help identify the armed suspect is asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(866) 845-8477.

Anyone can visit the unsolved crimes page to help in other ways.

