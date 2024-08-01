Jacksonville Public Education Fund offering financial assistance to Duval teachers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Applications are now open for the Jacksonville Public Education Fund’s Resiliency Through Community mini-classroom teacher assistance.

The program provides $300 to help teachers buy supplies and resources for their classrooms.

To be eligible, teachers must:

Apply before the August 16 deadline

Be a full-time Duval County teacher

Spend 75% of your time on direct classroom instruction

Up to 15 teachers will be selected. Selected recipients will receive an email with instructions, a timeline, and acceptable uses of the money.

Click here to apply.

