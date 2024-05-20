Jacksonville Public Library kicking off summer full of reading

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Free summer reading, learning, and fun starts soon at a library near you.

The Jacksonville Public Library will host educational programs, drop-in activities, and reading challenges from June 3 to Aug. 3.

To start your summer reading adventure, you can stop by a Drop-In Summer Kick-Off Party.

All 21 library locations will have their parties between June 3 and 8. You can see when a party is happening at the library closest to you here.

You can start your summer reading list by grabbing a free book while supplies last thanks to Tenikka’s Books for Kids annual book drive and donations from the Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library.

If you want an extra challenge this summer, you can pick up a bingo card or summer passport at any library. Then, mark each time you complete an activity. You’ll get a prize if you return your completed card or passport before July 27.

There will be plenty of activities for kids, teens, and adults all summer long. You can find a full list here.

