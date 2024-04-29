Jacksonville ranks among the 10 least competitive rental markets in the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is the ninth least competitive rental market in the U.S., according to a new Forbes Advisor report.

Forbes Advisor looked at data on the cost and availability of rentals in the 75 most-populated metro areas nationwide.

Jacksonville received a metro area score of 30.9 out of 100.

The report noted there are 515 available rentals per 100,000 households.

The city has a 33.3% prospective renter population and a 7.5% rental vacancy rate, according to the report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, and Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro areas were also in the bottom 10.

Forbes Advisor said these are areas where renting can be done with ease despite hard rental conditions.

The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area ranked in the top 10 at number 7.

It received a score of 84.48 out of 100, according to the report.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.