Jacksonville residents have an average holiday budget, according to WalletHub study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a good opportunity for Americans to do holiday shopping. Just in time for the shopping season, WalletHub is ranking cities by holiday budget.
The personal finance company calculated the maximum holiday budget for 558 American cities based on five key characteristics of the population: income, age, debt-to-income ratio, monthly income-to-monthly expenses ratio, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio.
Jacksonville is ranked near the middle of cities with the biggest budget at number 242. According to WalletHub, the average budget per person in Jacksonville is $1,333.
Here are the rankings of other cities in Florida:
- 19: Weston --- $3,066
- 71: Boca Raton --- $2,065
- 95: Plantation --- $1.825
- 138: Pembroke Pines --- $1,633
- 143: Riverview --- $1,611
- 150: West Palm Beach --- $1,596
- 153: Brandon --- $1,586
- 162: Fort Lauderdale --- $1,541
- 179: Sunrise --- $1,478
- 191: Delray Beach --- $1,452
- 206: Tampa --- $1,423
- 215: Clearwater --- $1,400
- 223: St. Petersburg --- $1,384
- 231: Orlando --- $1,361
- 240: Miami --- $1,338
- 259: Largo --- $1,281
- 300: Pompano Beach --- $1,196
- 308: Miramar --- $1,178
- 320: Deerfield Beach --- $1,155
- 349: Coral Springs --- $1,099
- 360: Hialeah --- $1,082
- 374: Davie --- $1,065
- 411: Gainesville --- $966
- 413: Port St. Lucie --- $961
- 421: Cape Coral --- $947
- 423: Homestead --- $940
- 436: Deltona --- $922
- 441: Miami Beach --- $916
- 449: Palm Coast --- $890
- 451: Spring Hill --- $887
- 455: Miami Gardens --- $878
- 456: Palm Bay --- $877
- 462: Boynton Beach --- $867
- 473: Melbourne --- $831
- 486: Fort Myers --- $811
- 498: Hollywood --- $791
- 501: Lehigh Acres --- $786
- 503: Kissimmee --- $782
- 510: Lakeland --- $756
- 511: Tallahassee --- $755
- 558: Lauderhill --- $217
Newton, Massachusetts has the highest budget at $4,206. It has the third-highest median annual household income in the nation of over $185,000.
According to WalletHub, holiday sales are expected to reach more than $980 billion this year.
