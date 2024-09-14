Jacksonville residents urged to request your vote-by-mail ballot now for the Presidential Election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland urges Jacksonville voters to request their Vote-by-Mail ballot in preparation for the upcoming Presidential Election.

Voters can easily request a ballot by calling 904-255-VOTE (8683) or by picking one up at the main office located at 105 East Monroe Street.

Who Can Request a Vote-by-Mail Ballot?

Any eligible registered voter can request a Vote-by-Mail ballot for a specific election or all elections through the next general election. After that, a new request will need to be made for future elections.

Where Can Your Ballot Be Sent?

Your Vote-by-Mail ballot can be sent to your legal residence, permanent mailing address, or temporary address.

What You Need to Provide Over the Phone:

Your full name, date of birth, Florida Driver’s License or ID number, or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

Your mailing address (if different from your residential address).

The election or elections for which the Vote-by-Mail ballot is being requested.

For more information, visit the Duval County Elections Office website at duvalelections.gov or call 904-255-VOTE (8683).

