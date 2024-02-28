Local

Jacksonville restaurant announces it’s closing for employment issues, “personal expectations”

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
After 2 years in business Whiskey Jax Atlantic Beach is closing its doors.

Whiskey Jax Atlantic Beach After 2 years in business Whiskey Jax Atlantic Beach is closing its doors. (Whiskey Jax Kitchen & Cocktails Atlantic Beach)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Whiskey Jax Kitchen & Cocktails Atlantic Beach is closing down after opening only 2 years ago.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On their Facebook account, ownership announced it will be closing its doors for good after this weekend (March 2 and 3).

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Employment issues and not being able to “live up to personal expectations” are two reasons that were given for going out of business.

“We’ve had a 2-year run, but we have never been able to get the right staff or to live up to personal expectations,” the restaurant said in the post. “Murphy’s Law has been in full effect...”

Whiskey Jax Kitchen & Cocktails thanked everyone for their support but they also mentioned that they “have certainly not been perfect, but we always cared.”

In preparation for their final week, Whiskey Jax will still be holding normal Whiskey Wednesday, live Blues Jam Thursday, Double Down band on Friday, Boogie Freaks Saturday, plus Music Bingo Sunday.

“Please consider coming out this week and say goodbye to us and especially show your appreciation to the servers, bartenders and kitchen staff we do have. They can use it.” Whiskey Jax said.

Ownership mentioned that their location in Baymeadows is “solid” and that they will help “take it to the next level.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!