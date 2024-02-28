Jacksonville restaurant announces it’s closing for employment issues, “personal expectations”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Whiskey Jax Kitchen & Cocktails Atlantic Beach is closing down after opening only 2 years ago.

On their Facebook account, ownership announced it will be closing its doors for good after this weekend (March 2 and 3).

Employment issues and not being able to “live up to personal expectations” are two reasons that were given for going out of business.

“We’ve had a 2-year run, but we have never been able to get the right staff or to live up to personal expectations,” the restaurant said in the post. “Murphy’s Law has been in full effect...”

Whiskey Jax Kitchen & Cocktails thanked everyone for their support but they also mentioned that they “have certainly not been perfect, but we always cared.”

In preparation for their final week, Whiskey Jax will still be holding normal Whiskey Wednesday, live Blues Jam Thursday, Double Down band on Friday, Boogie Freaks Saturday, plus Music Bingo Sunday.

“Please consider coming out this week and say goodbye to us and especially show your appreciation to the servers, bartenders and kitchen staff we do have. They can use it.” Whiskey Jax said.

Ownership mentioned that their location in Baymeadows is “solid” and that they will help “take it to the next level.”

