Jacksonville Sharks hope to avenge early season loss against Quad City Steamwheelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sharks will face the Quad City Steamwheelers this Saturday at the arena in the Shark Tank on Star Wars Night.

The 7 p.m. kickoff features two of the best teams in the Indoor Football League and could go a long way in deciding the upcoming playoff race,

Quad City is currently atop the Eastern Division at 9-2 and has one of the toughest defenses in the league, allowing just 36.9 points per game. Jacksonville isn’t far behind at 7-4, while giving up 38.5 points per game and ranking fifth in points allowed.

Jacksonville gets a chance to avenge an early season loss on the road when they lost to Quad City 62-41.

For an in-depth preview of the Saturday’s game, watch this week’s edition of Shark Bites. The Saturday matchup will also air on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network. All home games this season air on the network, the official streaming network of the Jacksonville Sharks.

