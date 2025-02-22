Jacksonville Sharks and UNF team up for school’s ‘first football game’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida is finally getting a football team: the Jacksonville Sharks.

The two are teaming up for UNF’s “first football game.”

On Apr. 19, the Sharks will use the “North Florida Ospreys” moniker for an official Indoor Football League game at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The collaboration was announced on Saturday.

“I am so proud to announce the first Osprey football game will be played by the Sharks,” UNF President Moez Limayem said in a news release. “I am grateful to the Sharks for their partnership and support of UNF. We look forward to the game and celebrating the fun-loving spirit of our UNF community.”

Doors will open at 6 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

