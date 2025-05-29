Jacksonville Sharks will take on the Massachusetts Pirates on the road

The Jacksonville Sharks (6-2) will face the Massachusetts Pirates (2-5) for the third time this season in Lowell, Mass., on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The teams have split the two earlier games this season; this game will be for the tiebreaker of the series.

Each game the Sharks have faced the Pirates this season has been a battle, and that’s to be expected, given the long history of this rivalry.

New Pirates Head Coach Tom Menas (0-2) is looking for his first win with his new team, and he’d like nothing better than for it to be against the Sharks.

Last week, the Sharks beat Fishers Freight with a huge second-half comeback win, scoring 32 points in the second half with the help of new Sharks QB Tyler Huff.

The Pirates faced the Arizona Wranglers last week, holding control of the game in the first half, but ultimately fell short in the second half, resulting in a loss. This was Massachusetts’ third consecutive loss, prompting them to make changes to their roster and coaching staff.

Each team has made adjustments to the roster to prepare for this matchup. The Massachusetts Pirates have signed four more players to prepare for Jacksonville’s strong roster: Offensive lineman Dontae Lucas, Jacques Bristol, defensive back Teldrick Ross, and wide receiver Steve McBride.

The Sharks have brought back WR Khalil McClain from the 2023 Championship Roster. McClain will be wearing a Sharks jersey for the first time since his season-ending injury against the San Antonio Gunslingers in 2023.

Before his injury, McClain scored 5 touchdowns, making him a key offensive player. He is ready to return to the field and bring his talents to the game on Thursday.

