Jacksonville Sheriff leads Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sheriff T.K. Waters and District 3 Commander Petena Tillman will lead a Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk in Jacksonville on Saturday, June 21, at 10:30 a.m.

The event will take place at The Church of Eleven22, Mandarin Campus, located at 4911 Losco Road, Jacksonville, FL.

Community members are encouraged to join the walk to discuss crime in their area with the Sheriff and his staff.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, parking is available at the church.

Sheriff Waters will also be available for interviews after the walk for those interested in discussing further details.

