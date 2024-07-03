Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announce arrest in October 2023 shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville authorities have arrested Dwayne L. Martin, 30, in an October 2023 shooting death, concluding a months-long investigation.

On Monday, October 30, 2023, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Labelle Street. Upon arrival, they found the victim, 36-year-old Bernard M. Troutman Jr., with a gunshot wound. Members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived and pronounced Troutman deceased at the scene.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units were immediately notified and responded to conduct their respective independent investigations. Early in the investigation, Dwayne L. Martin, a 30-year-old male, was identified as a person of interest in the case.

Over the following months, detectives worked diligently to gather and evaluate all available evidence and conduct numerous interviews.

Their efforts culminated on Saturday, June 29, when an arrest warrant for Second-Degree Murder was obtained for Martin. He was subsequently located and arrested for the shooting death of Bernard M. Troutman Jr.

