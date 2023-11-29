Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asking community for help identifying suspects in 2021 murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a 2021 murder that left a 19-year-old killed near Concord Park and to identify the potential suspects.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, in the early hours of July 8, 2021, Patrol Officers and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 7900 block of Concord Circle East near Concord Park in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, a male in his late teens was located inside a black Toyota Corolla, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

the victim was later identified as 19-year-old Elijah Ellis, who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Over the course of a two-and-a-half-year investigation, reported evidence located at the scene was collected and vetted, with potential leads obtained and available witnesses interviewed.

Although this case remains open and active, detectives have exhausted all potential leads, with no new information to follow to locate the potential suspects.

JSO is asking that anyone having any information related to the death of Elijah contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630 0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, citizens may call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

