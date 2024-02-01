Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office concerned about trending social roleplaying game ‘assassin’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A social roleplaying game called “Assassin” has been trending around the county. Teenagers and young adults create teams and make attempts to “assassinate” members of the opposing team.

The game is described as being played with fake weapons and players hide in the dark to attack other participants of the game.

While it may sound like regular child’s play, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is concerned for the safety of players. Citizens might not understand the actions of the game to be harmless.

“While the game is meant to be good fun, it provides for serious safety concerns,” JSO said in a public announcement. “If a participant is hiding in the dark and jumps out at another “Assassin” player, someone in the area could easily interpret the situation as an actual attack.”

The concern is that an armed citizen unaware a game is taking place to exercise his or her right of self-defense or the defense of others. This could potentially result in injury or death to a player of the game.

“In the cloak of darkness, that person might think that a toy gun is a real gun and that there is an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm,” JSO said.

Police are urging parents to speak with their children about the dangers of the game.

Below is a public safety announcement from JSO:

As a result of a recent trend in our Nation, we have released the following video related to a potentially dangerous game school age children have been playing recently. Teenagers and young adults in our community have been playing what participants are calling “Assassin”. This… pic.twitter.com/1f8S46eCiC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 1, 2024

