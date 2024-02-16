Jacksonville Sheriff's Office corrections officer arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Earlier this Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an arrest warrant issued for an active Corrections Officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant was issued by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, but was served earlier this morning by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Integrity Unit.

Corrections Officer Steven E. Bryant has been arrested on the charge of ‘Exploitation of Elderly or Disabled Adult.’

He has been employed with the Jacksonville Sheriff Office for fourteen years, since 2009.

As a result of the arrest, he has been suspended without pay while the criminal case is pending.

This marks the 3rd arrest of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employee this year.

