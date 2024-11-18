Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office finds missing child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 4:30 p.m.: The missing child has been found.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for Davon Steele.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The 11-year-old was last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt and light-colored shorts.

According to JSO, at approximately 10:20 a.m., the child was seen in surveillance video leaving his residence near the 4300 block of Sunbeam Road. A few minutes later, surveillance video shows him, this time in the 4400 block of Sunbeam Road.

Since the second sighting, Steele has not been seen or heard from again.

If you know anything, contact JSO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.