Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to host town hall meetings this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This summer, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will hold town hall meetings for people to connect with officers who patrol their area.

These meetings provide a chance to hear from Sheriff T.K. Waters and your District Commander.

The first event kicks off on July 8, while the final event wraps up on August 12.

Here is the full schedule:

District 6: Tuesday, July 8 at The Church of Eleven22 - North Jax Campus

District 5: Tuesday, July 15 at Trinity Baptist Church

District 4: Tuesday, July 22, at First Coast Christian School

District 3: Tuesday, July 29 at University Christian School

District 2: Friday, August 8 at The Church of Eleven22 - Arlington Campus

District 1: Tuesday, August 1,2 at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville

